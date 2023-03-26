Family fun day brings community together to support plans for dirt bike park

BALTIMORE — A weekend of events in honor of B-360 Day concluded with a family fun day.

The Rich Program and other local organizations hosted a B-360 family fun day.

It took place at the B&O Railroad Museum overflow lot.

B-360 is a non-profit that was created in 2017. It helps students learn about STEM while participating in their love of riding and learning about dirt bikes.

"We have a DJ, we have the funnel cake king, we have the Tendea family, we have the rec center out here too. So, people can get a little taste of riding also coming into our world and having a good time," said a B-360 spokesperson.

B-360 is looking to build an indoor and outdoor dirt bike facility that will be the first of its kind in the nation.