Family fun day brings community together to support plans for dirt bike park

Posted at 6:28 PM, Mar 26, 2023
BALTIMORE — A weekend of events in honor of B-360 Day concluded with a family fun day.

The Rich Program and other local organizations hosted a B-360 family fun day.

It took place at the B&O Railroad Museum overflow lot.

RELATED: Federal funds announced for permanent dirt-bike park in Baltimore

B-360 is a non-profit that was created in 2017. It helps students learn about STEM while participating in their love of riding and learning about dirt bikes.

"We have a DJ, we have the funnel cake king, we have the Tendea family, we have the rec center out here too. So, people can get a little taste of riding also coming into our world and having a good time," said a B-360 spokesperson.

B-360 is looking to build an indoor and outdoor dirt bike facility that will be the first of its kind in the nation.

