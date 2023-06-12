Family, friends remember Donnell Rochester by supporting community

BALTIMORE — Family members came together Sunday afternoon to remember Donnell Rochester while supporting the community by providing free food and supplies.

In February 2022, Rochester was shot while fleeing from police in his car.

Officer Connor Murray was the officer who shot Rochester four times.

One of those shots ultimately killed the teen.

In January, both officers involved in the incident were not charged for the shooting. The State's Attorney's office alleges they used reasonable force after Rochester accelerated his car towards the officers.

Today his family celebrated Donny Day, honoring his life and continuing their fight to get the justice they say was not served.

The event had food, vendors, and games for kids. It even had support from organizations like the LGBTQ+ and Planned Parenthood.

"They took my grandson away from me, from all of us. Especially from his mother, I have to see my daughter suffer everyday. Although by doing things for her son it helps her get by," said Rochester's grandmother.

Rochester's mother says this is the way she thinks her son would have liked to be honored, and she is grateful for all of the support from the community.