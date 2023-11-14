Family escapes morning house fire in Rising Sun

RISING SUN, MD — A house fire in Rising Sun is under investigation, thankfully, everyone made it out of the home safely, but the home is a complete loss.

Fire broke out in the home at 181 Codjus Drive, in the Octoraro Lakes development in Cecil County, just after 7:30 in the morning.

The owner discovered the fire. She, her daughter, and her granddaughter were able to get out, but the home is a loss.

It took 50 firefighters about 45 minutes to put the 2-alarm fire out.

Friends and the Red Cross are stepping up to help the family.

The fire is under investigation. Fire officials say there were working smoke detectors in the home.