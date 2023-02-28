Family displaced after space heater causes mobile home fire in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A pair of sisters and their four children are displaced following a Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Edgewood.

It happened just after 6am in the 1100 block of Shady Drive.

One of the occupants of the home woke up and discovered their bedroom on fire.

Everyone inside was able to safely escape.

It's estimated the fire caused $100,000 in total damage.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental as result of a space heater.

The family is currently being assisted by Harford County.