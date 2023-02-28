Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family displaced after space heater causes mobile home fire in Edgewood

Family displaced after space heater causes mobile home fire
<i>Office of the State Fire Marshal</i><br/><br/>
Family displaced after space heater causes mobile home fire
Posted at 10:26 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 10:41:54-05

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A pair of sisters and their four children are displaced following a Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Edgewood.

It happened just after 6am in the 1100 block of Shady Drive.

One of the occupants of the home woke up and discovered their bedroom on fire.

Everyone inside was able to safely escape.

It's estimated the fire caused $100,000 in total damage.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental as result of a space heater.

The family is currently being assisted by Harford County.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices