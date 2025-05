CHURCH HILL, QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY — Everyone got out safely after a fire in Queen Anne's County.

It happened just before 1 am Sunday, May 11th, at 123 Walnut Street in Church Hill.

The fire caused over $700,000 in damage and losses. Family and friends are helping the three people who were in the home.

Still no word on what caused the fire.

It took crews from the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

The home did have working smoke detectors.