Family believes their dog was stolen by delivery driver

BALTIMORE — A Boonsboro family is asking for help in locating their dog who went missing on Sunday. The dog, a 4-year-old Boxer Pitbull mix named Cinnamon, was last seen on the porch of the family’s farm.

Kelly Mentzer, Cinnamon’s owner, believes the dog may have been stolen by an Instacart driver who made a delivery at the home. When her young son went to retrieve the groceries, Mentzer said he saw the driver pull away with a dog loudly barking. The family reported the alleged theft to Maryland State Police and Instacart.

Instacart confirmed to the family that they’re investigating this incident. WMAR-2 News also contacted Instacart. In an email, a spokeswoman wrote:

“We take the safety of customers, shoppers, and everyone on our platform very seriously. If inappropriate behavior is reported, our teams will investigate and take appropriate action. We can confirm that the Instacart shopper in question has been suspended from the platform while this incident is under review. We have also reached out to the customer directly regarding their claim. While our records do not indicate any attempted contact from law enforcement at this time, we will cooperate with law enforcement on any ongoing investigation.”

The family is devastated and seeking the safe return of their dog. Mentzer added that Cinnamon is an uncertified therapy dog for their 9-year-old daughter. They also have reason to believe the dog may be in the Frederick area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Maryland State Police or Friends of KC, Inc., a group helping with the recovery of lost dogs, at 240-217-1529.