Families find other ways to trick or treat to keep kids safe

BALTIMORE — If you ask a kid what’s the most important part of Halloween, they will say dressing up or getting candy, but if you ask a parent, it's safety.

Ensuring the safety of kids while trick-or-treating is crucial.

It's exactly why many parents have decided to take non-traditional approaches to Halloween; instead of walking a neighborhood, they go to gatherings like the one at the Baltimore Peninsula.

Which Tyler Fraser says works in his favor.

“The convenience is really nice too; I mean if I wanted to, I could just go back home and go trick-or-treating too, but I actually think this is more fun," said Fraser.

Another way families found candy was a drive-through trunk or treat.

Huber Church started the tradition a few years ago to provide a safe place for kids to get candy.

“Especially when you think about crime that has been happening, I mean, when we look at the news, we see how people have gone and made a mistake and gone to a door and been shot, and so the whole idea was to make this a safe place for them to come where they don’t have to go knocking on people’s doors saying trick or treat, and it's been a great turnout," said Margret Plummer.

Both gatherings brought lots of families outside dressed and ready to celebrate the holiday.

Parents WMAR spoke with said they love the idea of bringing their kids to a safe environment where they can have fun.

“The response that we get from the people in the cars are grateful; they’re grateful; they are glad that we have this that they can bring their kids to," said Plummer.

Both the Baltimore Peninsula and the Huber Memorial Church say they will continue to provide these safe spaces for Halloween for years to come.

