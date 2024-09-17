Fair Lawn Fire Department dedicates new training center to Capt. Dillon Rinaldo

FAIR LAWN, Nj. — The Fair Lawn Fire Department dedicated its new training center to Captain Dillon Rinaldo.

Before coming to Baltimore, Rinaldo served six years as a member of the Fair Lawn Fire Department.

Rinaldo was one of many firefighters called to the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue to battle a rowhome fire back in October 2023.

The fire evolved quickly, leaving multiple people injured, including critical injuries to Rinaldo. He passed away a week later.

“He was a true hero, and his memory and legacy in Baltimore will live on as an inspiration to all public servants in our city," said Fire Chief James Wallace. "His willingness to put others before himself, to try to protect his fellow firefighters and every resident, is a testament to his character and unwavering commitment to this work. We will continue to embrace his family, love ones, and the entire Fire community as we confront this grief together."

An unveiling was held Monday for the Captain Dillon Rinaldo Fire Training Center with members of the Fair Lawn Fire Department and the mayor of Fair Lawn in attendance.