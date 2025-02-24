FAA: Plane that crashed in Anne Arundel County Saturday was instructional flight

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about the small Cessna plane that crashed in Anne Arundel County over the weekend.

On Monday the Federal Aviation Administration published a preliminary synopsis of what occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to the FAA, the pilot who we previously reported is 18-years-old, was on an instructional flight.

The plane was built in 1980 and possessed a single engine.

Although the plane seats four, only the pilot was aboard at the time of the crash.

They're expected to survive.

Flight Aware lists the owner of the plane as Fort Meade Flight Activity Inc., which offers flight training and recreational flying out of Tipton Airport.

The plane reportedly flew several times to and from Tipton the day of the crash.

It appears to have last traveled from Salisbury Regional to Delaware Airpark, before taking off and crashing in the area of Triton Beach and Shoreham Beach Roads.

Anne Arundel County plane crash scene

While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, the FAA suspects engine power issues.