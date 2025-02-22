18-year-old pilot injured after plane crash in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a plane crash in Anne Arundel County.

Troopers responded to the area of Triton Beach Road and Shoreham Beach Road and found a single-engine Cessna aircraft lost power and made an emergency landing.

The pilot, an 18-year-old, was taken to a medical center for their injuries.

Linnea Hoover/WMAR

Their condition is unknown at this time.

MSP says the Anne Arundel County Police Department is helping with road closures in the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.