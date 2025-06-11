Extreme weather impacted Chesapeake's health, but scientists still buoyant

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Scientists at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) released their 'report card' for the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed. The bay itself declined from a C+ to a C grade, according to this week's report card.

Researchers attribute the drop to extreme weather conditions, including storms, drought, and record-breaking heat that impacted the Bay's ecosystem over the past year.

"For the last year, we had some extreme weather and storms and also a drought, and the hottest year on record. And that caused the scores to go down a little bit between the two years," said Alexandra Fries, program manager for the Chesapeake Bay Report Card at UMCES in Annapolis.

Despite the slight decline, researchers remain optimistic about the Bay's long-term future. The comprehensive assessment, which evaluates factors including nutrients, grasses, and water clarity, shows positive trends in several key areas.

“For us, it’s kind of the middle of the road. It’s a fair score. It’s out of 100 percent. We really need improvements to keep going so you can enjoy those recreational opportunities- going out on the boat, bird watching, fishing, all of those things," Fries added.

The report highlights improvements in oxygen levels, nitrogen reduction, and underwater grass coverage – critical habitat where crabs and fish develop.

Alison Prost, Senior Vice President for Programs at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, wasn't surprised by the grade reduction, but notes forward movement.

"We are seeing progress, the water and the bay and the rivers are getting better, even as we face challenges of population growth, more development and again climate change looming," Prost said.

Conservation experts recommend several ways residents can help improve the Bay's health: eating invasive blue catfish, reducing fertilizer use, and minimizing salt application during winter months.

"Those type of things really help the bay and if we all contribute, hopefully we'll be able to have those improvements in the future," Fries said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.