Expect Delays: Major weekend closures on Southbound Jones Falls Expressway

BALTIMORE CITY — Heads up for drivers in Baltimore City. The Baltimore Department of Transportation will have temporary ramp and lane closures on the Jones Falls Expressway starting Friday, April 17th, at 9am, and ending at 11pm on Sunday, April 19th.

The expressway will have two lanes closed in the southbound direction between the 29th Street access ramp and Guilford Avenue. There will also be closures on the North Avenue ramp to the southbound Jones Falls Expressway and the Maryland Avenue exit ramp from the southbound Jones Falls Expressway.

Be aware of shifting traffic patterns within the work zone and expect possible delays. You also may want to consider using alternate routes until the work is completed. You can visit baltimorecity.gov or wmar2news.com for updates.