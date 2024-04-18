Watch Now
Ex Westminster High School coach sentenced to federal prison for using Snapchat to prey on students

Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 14:11:04-04

BALTIMORE — A former substitute teacher and head volleyball coach at Westminster High School was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children.

Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 34, pleaded guilty to falsely posing as a high school aged boy on Snapchat to solicit explicit photos and videos from underage kids.

A criminal investigation was launched back in February 2022 after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to court filings, Frock preyed on these children dating back to at least October of 2021.

His youngest victims ranged from 6 to 8 years-old, while others were high school students between the ages of 15 and 16.

Federal prosecutors said Frock distributed explicit video content of at least one victim, in addition to sending graphic photos of himself to minors.

Frock has since been fired from Carroll County Public Schools. Before that he worked as a Physical Education Teacher and Athletics Director at Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills.

