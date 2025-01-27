Ex Pikesville High athletic director federally charged for using AI to retaliate against principal

BALTIMORE — A former Pikesville High School athletic director has been federally charged for allegedly framing the school's principal using AI.

Dazhon Darien is accused of using Artificial Intelligence to create a hate filled racist rant impersonating the voice of Eric Eiswert.

This caused a scandal within the Baltimore County Public School System leading to threats of violence against Eiswert, who was principal of the school at the time.

Darien was hit with state charges last April.

Investigators believed Darien retaliated against Eiswert for not wanting to renew his contract based on alleged mishandling of school funds. Darien

Eiswert has since sued for defamation and negligence. His lawyers claim Darien should've never been hired in the first place, because his resume contained a “myriad of lies and exaggerations."

While elected officials, activists, and countless people on social media criticized him over the phony allegations, Eiswert was removed from his position while the investigation played out.

"He was locked out of his email, cut off from colleagues, ostracized publicly, and Superintendent Rogers refused to inform the public that Mr. Eiswert did not make the comments depicted on the Fake Audio,” Eiswert’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit. “Dr. Rogers only offered the tepid qualification that she could not 'confirm' the genuineness of the recording."

Darien was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday. The federal indictment filed Monday remains sealed.

Despite previously admitting to "having issues" with Eiswert, and confessing to sending the fake recording from his work email to someone he "shouldn't have," Darien says he's innocent.

Eiswert, meanwhile, is still employed with BCPS as principal at Sparrows Point Middle School.