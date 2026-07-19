Ex-Maryland based Census worker got her relative a federal contract in exchange for kickbacks

BALTIMORE — A Maryland based ex-supervisor with the U.S. Census Bureau has been sent to federal prison for bribery and fraud.

While working for the Bureau, Camille Jones, of Upper Marlboro, admitted to getting her relative's company a government contract worth millions of dollars.

The company, YMJ Consulting, was owned by a Yolanda M. Jones.

In return for getting Yolanda the contract, prosecutors found that Camille collected $790,000 in kickbacks.

To make the kickbacks appear legitimate, the DOJ says Camille drafted a phony consulting agreement between her own company and Yolanda's, even backdating it by four years to try and throw investigators off.

Camille also later admitted to sharing the Bureau's confidential procurement information with a separate federal contractor, who in turn hired another one of her relatives for a job that paid $83,000 for minimal work.

For her crimes, Camille was sentenced to two-years behind bars followed by one year of supervised release.

