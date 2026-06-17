Ex-Glen Haven Elementary employee charged after school trespass, assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A former Glen Haven Elementary School employee faces multiple charges after allegedly trespassing and assaulting staff members during a Wednesday morning incident that prompted a school lockdown.

Officers responded to the school at 11:34 a.m. after reports of an unauthorized individual on campus. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Nadine Akoko Sefako Dogbo, had allegedly assaulted school staff members before police arrival.

School administrators immediately placed the building on lockdown as a safety precaution.

When police arrived at the scene, Dogbo fled on foot, leading officers on a brief pursuit through the area. She was subsequently apprehended and taken into custody.

Following Dogbo's arrest, the school transitioned from lockdown to secure status while authorities worked to stabilize the situation.

Dogbo, a Gaithersburg native, was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. She faces charges including trespassing, two counts of second-degree assault and additional charges related to disrupting the educational process, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.