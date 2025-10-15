Ex FBI agent who lured women to his tattoo shop before raping them handed 60-year prison sentence

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A former FBI agent was sentenced to 60 years behind bars on Tuesday for raping three young women in Montgomery County.

Eduardo Valdivia was convicted in July on six counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense.

Prior to his arrest Valdivia served a decade with the FBI, reaching the rank of Supervisory Special Agent.

Prosecutors say Valdivia owned a tattoo studio named DC Fine Line Tattoos located on Washingtonian Boulevard in Gaithersburg.

Court documents show Valdivia lured two women to his studio by offering free tattoos and modeling opportunities.

While doing so, Valdivia used multiple aliases like “Lalo Brown” and “L. Boogie.”

At times he'd pretend in emails to be a female psychologist, and CEO of a well-connected modeling agency.

Montgomery County Police

A third victim later came forward accusing Valdivia of raping her at a tattoo studio on Travilah Road in Potomac, back in 2022, when she was 18-years-old.

Valdivia was also previously charged with attempted murder in 2021 for shooting another man on a Metro subway train while off-duty.