FBI agent charged in shooting last year aboard Metro subway train

Posted at 2:04 PM, Jun 01, 2021
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

The agent, Eduardo Valdivia, was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

His lawyer, Robert Bonsib, tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the last decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

