Evolv KidsCare in Pasadena offers crucial support for parents in addiction recovery

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Balancing recovery from addiction with the responsibilities of parenthood can be a daunting task. For many parents navigating this challenging journey, a lack of childcare during support meetings compounds the difficulties they face. Fortunately, Evolv KidsCare, a nonprofit organization in Pasadena, is stepping up to offer a vital service for parents in recovery.

Evolv KidsCare provides free childcare for parents attending 12-step recovery meetings, allowing them to focus on their recovery while ensuring their children are in a safe and supportive environment. With over 300 families currently served, the organization regularly changes locations to accommodate parents and their children.

"I’m recovering from the disease of addiction, crack cocaine, obsession with self, and a lot of other things that I allowed to plague my life,” shared Tyreen Moore, a Baltimore City resident who is two years into his recovery journey.

Lucille Pruitt, a resident of Anne Arundel County with five years of sobriety, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of community and connection among individuals in recovery.

“One thing that I noticed with people in recovery, myself included, is we feel super disconnected from the rest of the world. Meetings offer a place where we all feel disconnected, so we can connect with each other,” she noted.

However, the presence of children at these meetings can complicate the support process. Pruitt highlighted the challenges of seeking advice from other parents about their children's issues when the kids are present.

“I can’t talk to other women and be like ‘Hey, my children are driving me nuts’ if they’re right there listening to that,” she explained.

Evolv KidsCare addresses this gap by providing parents the opportunity to drop off their kids during recovery meetings, allowing for a more focused and guilt-free experience.

“We want people to choose this because it’s a healthy option for their kids to have a healthy option as well,” said Chris Pederson, Vice President of Evolv KidsCare.

The program not only benefits parents but also provides children with a supportive environment. “We get to play with some of our friends sometimes if they come,” said Ayden Moore, Tyreen’s son. Children like Ayden enjoy making new friends while their parents engage in recovery activities.

As the need for such resources grows, Evolv KidsCare is working toward establishing a permanent facility to better serve families. Officials are in the final stages of planning and expect to be operational by February.

Parents currently in active addiction are encouraged to seek help, knowing that resources like Evolv KidsCare exist to support them. "There are people out there, whether they know us personally or not, that do care about us," Pruitt reassured.

Evolv KidsCare continues to champion the philosophy that recovery and parenting can coexist harmoniously, helping families transform their lives and futures.