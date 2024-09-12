“Everybody remembers where they were for 9/11," people in Parkville host vigil in remembrance

PARKVILLE, Md — 23 years ago, we experienced one of the worst terrorist attacks on American soil and lost nearly three thousand people, including hundreds of first responders.

On Wednesday, people living in Parkville took time to remember the names of Marylanders who died on 9/11 and those who died serving our country in the wars after 9/11.

“Everybody remembers where they were for 9/11," says Geraldine Pepper, a mother of a fallen soldier.

23 years later, the emotions that were felt that day are still present in the Parkville community.

Dozens of people gathering in the parking lot of the Putty Hill shopping center with lit candles listening as each name of Marylanders who died on nine eleven were called.

With each name, the strike of a bell is heard among the silence.

“It doesn’t feel like it's been that long; it's almost like yesterday, and you know that's because it's our kids, you know, but it makes me very proud that people do remember, and my son’s not going to be forgotten," Pepper says.

She says her son lost his life in battle in Afghanistan, a war which began as a result of 9/11.

Pepper says she is filled with joy still being able to honor his life and keep his name alive each year during this vigil.

Chuck Ritz, the founder of the Hope and Peace Foundation, says it's the exact reason he decided to put together this event in the first place.

“You know people die twice, once when they actually pass away and then once when they are forgotten. So by us reading the names even just this time of year, it remembers them and keeps their memory and spirit alive," he says.

Yvonne J. Green, who also lost her daughter in battle in Afghanistan, says she hopes to keep this tradition going to make sure the future generations continue to remember what happened that day and the impacts it had on the country.

“This is a part of history these children really need to know; you know what happened and what they are privy to now," says Green.

Chuck Ritz says they place thousands of flags on Putty Hill Avenue for that very reason, so that when people see the flags they ask questions.

“Hopefully kids going to school for the first time ask, 'Hey, what are all of those flags for, and it starts a conversation,'" he says.

Originally there were 69 Marylanders who died on 9/11, but Chuck Ritz says in the last 2 years he uncovered five more Marylanders, including a woman who was pregnant.

Those additional names were added to the list, making it a total of 74 people.