'Everybody is benefiting': Black-Owned Restaurant Tour begins as city hosts CIAA tournament

BALTIMORE — The CIAA basketball tournament begins tomorrow at the CFG Bank Arena, and local businesses are gearing up for out-of-towners visiting Baltimore.

The tournament puts the spotlight on Baltimore and what the city has to offer. The Black-Owned Restaurant Tour, also known as BORT, is showcasing the city's cuisine.

Monday night’s highlight was Bar One Baltimore at the Inner Harbor for night two of the event.

"Everybody is benefiting from the excitement from CIAA, and in particular, since it is a historically Black college university basketball tournament, Black-owned restaurants are benefiting as well and are getting an additional focus,” said Azikiwe Deveaux, the creator of BORT Week and the owner of Events 4 Good People.

Nine restaurants are taking part in the tour's second year.

Deveaux says five restaurants returned this year, while four were new to the itinerary.

"For the restaurant owners to get that shot that's not Christmas, that's not Thanksgiving no major holiday. So I know for a fact that the CIAA Tournament coming here in this city is just going to bring a lot of wealth to the city,” said Peter Thomas, owner of Bar One Baltimore.

Bar One Baltimore serves Caribbean Afro-Cuban cuisine. The restaurant has been located at Harbor East for 14 months.

It's their first year as part of the tour, and Thomas feels this will put them on the map.

"To show the Black restaurants in this area it's a special thing, a lot of people are unaware that we're here,” said Thomas.

That was the case for one local, who says she learned about the event on social media and decided it was the perfect way to spend her special day.

"I was looking for somewhere to come dine for my birthday, and I actually looked and Instagram and seen that it was a post up about Black businesses, so I was like ok let me check out Bar One,” said Nisha Mccall.

And while some may think this highlight is just for one week, Deveaux says it goes beyond the CIAA tournament.

"What we found last year is that is that it's not just a moment, it's a movement. I've had neighbors come up to me can you send me that list again Zik I want to visit one of these restaurants I want to support one of these restaurants,” said Deveaux.

Tuesday's stop is at Magdalena, which is also when the CIAA tournament kicks off. The restaurant tour ends Saturday, and anyone can participate. To find the full list of restaurants this week, click here.