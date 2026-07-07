Essex man pleads guilty to child sex abuse crimes including recording sex acts with 15-year-old

67-year-old Luis Esteban Borunda from Essex, Maryland, pled guilty in court to child sex abuse crimes.

The charges are sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor, and distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to his guilty plea, Brounda engaged in sexual acts, which he also recorded with a 15-year-old.

Officials say he started communicating with the minor around July 2023 via Snapchat and text. He then met the minor on a trip to California. During the trip, he engaged in sex acts with a 15-year-old and used his cell phone to record these acts.

In August 2023, Borunda messaged a law enforcement officer who was posing as a female minor.

He went on to communicate with the officer until August 30th, 2023, when he was arrested by law enforcement when he showed up to meet who he thought was an underage female for sex, per officials.

Law enforcement also found that Borunda owned devices on which he stored child sexual abuse material.

Borunda faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

