Escape to Artscape

BALTIMORE — One of Baltimore’s biggest cultural events is back. Artscape is celebrating 40 years.

Throughout the Station North District, you'll see vibrant colors sprayed across the sidewalk, a symbolic sculpture and lots of art. At North Street, it's preparation for the 40th celebration of Artscape.

"Having a party but celebrating what we all love and that's smiling and loving and feeling good and art is the best form to do that,” said Jack Danna, who is the Central Baltimore Partnership Director of Commercial Revitalization.

Lifting up well over 50 local artists who will showcase their talent, Danna said they pick up the tab for artists and it's free for viewers as well.

"We pay for all this through raising money through the local philanthropic community, through the Maryland Department of Housing community effort and from private lenders," said Danna.

For some, Artscape is going beyond just the three day celebration. Wesley Clark's piece is called Layers of Love/ Infinite Hug. It was placed in the middle of North Street and will be a permanent fixture for the next several years. The sculpture's message goes deeper than the surface.

"Just that concept and reminder of giving love, being loved and sometimes you just need a hug right," asked Clark.

He said he bases his pieces off the movement Shona Sculpture and having it displayed for such an event is has been the target from the beginning.

"I remember, especially starting out, this was one of the venues that I was looking forward to and being a part of and so now to have a sculpture placed here in the middle of it, it's one of those dream come true type scenarios,” said Clark.

The art scene in Baltimore brings a constant refreshing scene. All so true for artist Adam Stab. He portrays art through a form that wasn't always looked at as accepted.

"The relationship, that graffiti or style writing at the way that I practice it," said Stab. "Is given a refreshed look in people's opinion that it's not inaccessible, scary as it used to be.”

That's shown in pockets of Station North that used to push people away. Stab said it now attracts the locals every day. He's piece plays a role in that.

“The color the uplift that we've had here since last Artscape and now by the time this one leaves is going to be noticeable. There's going to be a continued uplift and palatable presence of just a good vibe.”

Joining these artists are musicians and vendors with Baltimore’s best food. Turning this district into an escape to Artscape.