Pres. Biden nominates Erek Barron to be Maryland's next U.S. Attorney

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated Erek Barron to be the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.

Barron is no stranger to the President.

He served as Biden's Counsel and Policy Advisor when he was a U.S. Senator on the Judiciary Committee and eventually on Barack Obama's Presidential Transition Team in 2008.

Prior to that, the Georgetown University Law graduate spent a year as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice and five-years as an Assistant State's Attorney in Prince George's County and Baltimore City.

Since 2015, Barron has served as a Maryland State Delegate representing District 24 in Prince George County.

If confirmed Barron would become the state's first ever Black U.S. Attorney.

He was recommended by Maryland's two U.S. Senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.

“Our state must have a U.S. attorney who is fiercely committed to delivering equal justice under the law to every Marylander. Erek Barron’s tireless efforts to build a better, fairer justice system in Maryland, his years of experience serving our constituents, and his deep understanding of the challenges we face qualify him as an outstanding nomination for this position." said Van Hollen.

Jonathan Lenzner has been the district's Acting U.S. Attorney since Robert Hur, the appointee of former President Donald Trump, stepped down after Biden took office.

