Enforcement of gas-powered leaf blower ban in Annapolis begins today, here's what to know

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A gas-powered leaf blower ban put in place in Annapolis at the beginning of the year will now be enforced.

The ordinance, which was put in place at January 1, is meant to prohibit gas-powered leaf blowers, and to push for residents and businesses to use electric ones.

Back in September, Mayor Gavin Buckley called the ban "another step Annapolis is taking to protect the health of city residents, workers and the environment."

Residents in Annapolis were given a grace period prior to April 1, with warnings instead of fines.

Now, residents will be fined if they do not abide by the ordinance, which sets new maximum decibel levels for different zoning districts.

In residential areas, noise levels are now restricted to a maximum of 65 decibels during daytime hours, from 7 am to 10 pm, and 55 decibels during nighttime hours, 10 pm to 7 am.

Office and mixed-use districts will have more room to work with, while commercial and industrial areas will be allowed the highest levels.

Violation of the ordinance will cost you $100 the first time, and $200 every time after that.

Enforcement is set to be carried out by Annapolis officials.

