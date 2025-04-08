Empowering communities: Minority resource fair offers crucial support amid growing needs

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities, hosted its annual Minority Resource Fair on Tuesday.

For over two decades, the fair's served as a lifeline for those in need.

As resources become increasingly scarce, particularly for minority populations, access to healthcare, social work, and elder care, are crucial.

Ashlee Alem, founded Selfless Life Home Care Agency, with a mission to support Baltimore seniors.

“For us, these fairs are crucial,” said Alem. “Most healthcare disparities, the majority of the worst healthcare, is among us, the minority. It’s usually because of a lack of education, lack of resources. So making sure we have fairs like this just makes sure that more of our people are becoming more educated and getting the resources that they need.”

Minority health advocacy dates back 110 years to when Booker T. Washington introduced National Minority Health and Disparities legislation to Congress. Today, Camille Blake Fall directs an office out of the Maryland Department of Health.

"This is an auspicious time and a really important time to be continuing to work on these issues," said Blake Fall. The fair not only highlights the ongoing need for resources but also serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing health inequities.

Despite its success, fair attendees still face challenges.

With funding cuts and widespread apprehension about sharing personal information, many are hesitant to take part.

Shaun King, the Office and Operations Manager at the Community Engagement and Consultation Group (CECG), noted that while fear is prevalent, it's crucial to continue pushing forward.

“With things changing and people becoming more apprehensive, it's a scary time for many. People are afraid to go outside or even get groceries,” said King. “But now more than ever, it's important to connect with people and let them know that benefits like SNAP won’t affect their immigration status.”

King highlighted the alarming state of inequality in Maryland, where minority communities are disproportionately affected.

“When you look at the state of Maryland, and you’re looking at the majority versus the minority, it’s not looking so good,” he added. It’s clear that the work of these community organizers is more critical than ever.

For Alem, the message is clear: knowledge is power. She stresses the importance of taking charge of one’s health and well-being and sharing that knowledge with others. "No one is going to take care of us. We have to make sure we’re doing our best to take care of ourselves and then spreading that information to as many people as possible,” she said.

The Minority Resource Fair, which has been held annually for 21 years, remains a cornerstone of this effort. Though the event was held this April, individuals who missed out on the fair can still find vital resources, here.

