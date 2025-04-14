Empowering Black mothers: Nu Momish's lifeline through 'Momma Needs a Hand' Program"

BALTIMORE — It’s Black Maternal Health Week, a time to raise awareness and address the unique challenges faced by Black mothers. As the conversation around maternal health deepens, one organization is stepping up to provide essential support. Nu Momish, an enterprise dedicated to empowering Black mothers, is offering a lifeline with its “Momma Needs a Hand” program—an initiative designed to ease the burden of daily parenting duties and foster a sense of community.

In a world where the demands of raising children can feel overwhelming, single mother Diamond Jaggers is finding comfort and assistance through Nu Momish. Juggling five children under one roof, Diamond knows all too well the pressures of motherhood.

It was a particularly tough Friday when Diamond first discovered Nu Momish. "I was feeling so burnt out from the week," she recalls. "I saw the ad and clicked on it to learn more." Within hours, the organization reached out, setting up a FaceTime call to confirm her identity and needs. The very next day, a Mom Assistant was at her doorstep, ready to lend a hand.

The Mom Assistant, a paid position filled by other mothers, nurses, or grandmothers, offered Diamond a much-needed break. Whether it was playing with the kids, cooking dinner, or simply giving her some peace and quiet, the service allowed her to reclaim a bit of her own time.

The concept of a “village” is deeply rooted in African culture, where community support is seen as essential to raising children. For many, however, the notion of a village is more of a distant memory than a present reality. “Not having the support, not having a village—that’s what makes it challenging,” says Diamond. Gilly Shaw, founder of Nu Momish, recognizes this need. “All of us just need a little help. Oftentimes, after the baby shower, no one shows up to offer the extra support,” she says.

“Momma Needs a Hand” is not just a program, but a vital resource that fills the gap. It’s a reminder that, sometimes, moms need help beyond just physical assistance—they need mental health support too. “If you’re constantly in mother mode, you’re neglecting your own self-development,” says Diamond. “It’s going to be detrimental—it’s not going to serve your kids in the long run.”

Through “Momma Needs a Hand”, mothers receive more than just an extra set of hands. Shaw’s team also brings thoughtful touches to make life a little easier, such as laundry detergent, dish soap, or other household essentials. “We ask moms, ‘What do you need in your house?’ Can we bring anything to make the house a little bit better than when we came?” Shaw says, emphasizing the importance of small, meaningful acts of kindness.

Nu Momish was born out of Gilly Shaw’s own experience with the challenges of motherhood. After a traumatic labor and delivery with her son, Shaw felt unheard and unseen, with her concerns dismissed by the medical team. This experience ignited her passion for supporting Black mothers, ensuring they have access to resources, help, and a community. "I think it’s important to support the one who’s wearing so many hats and doing so much because she will never ask for help,” Shaw explains. “At Nu Momish, we say you don’t have to ask—we’re going to come to you.”

Diamond agrees that services like “Momma Needs a Hand” are essential for empowering mothers, especially Black mothers who often face societal judgment and neglect. “When I’m scrolling on social media and I see all the negative feedback single Black mothers get from society or our own culture, it’s so depressing,” she shares. "But with Nu Momish, I don’t have to worry about what they’re saying because I have support here.”

For Diamond, knowing that she doesn’t have to navigate motherhood alone is a huge relief. “You don’t have to do it all,” she advises. “Give yourself some grace and celebrate yourself.”

Nu Momish not only offers in-home assistance but also hosts various programs and events to support mothers. These include breastfeeding support, connections to doctors and doulas, and postpartum support groups. If you are a mother in need of assistance or want to become part of this empowering community, you can apply for in-home help or connect with other moms by visiting the Nu Momish website.

Reflecting on Black Maternal Health Week, it’s crucial to recognize the importance of support, community, and resources for mothers. For many Black mothers, Nu Momish is the village they need to thrive.