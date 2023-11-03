Emergency water closure for a section of Marley Creek lifted

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced Friday that they are rescinding the emergency water closure for a section of Marley Creek caused by a massive sewage spill that happened back in September.

OnSeptember 28, the department issued an emergency closing for Marley Creek between Brewers Island and Marley Creek Drive for a sewage spill estimated to be over 10,000 gallons.

According to the organization, the overflow started on September 27 and appeared to be the cause of a pump failure at an apartment complex. The spill continued into the following day.

READ MORE: Section of Spa Creek in Annapolis closed due to sewage spill

Following the closure, signs were posted warning the public against direct contact.

Several reinspections did take place prior to the lifted closure, according to the health department.