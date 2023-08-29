Section of Spa Creek in Annapolis closed due to sewage spill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced Tuesday that a section of Spa Creek has closed due to a sewage spill.

Just this past Friday, on August 25, a sewer line break was reported in the same area. Observations revealed a broken pipe was responsible for an active sewer overflow.

The blockage was cleared that same day by 6:00pm and a pump bypass was established around the broken pipe later that evening.

Lime was spread into the ravine near the spill to mitigate the overflow.

The sanitary sewer line re-clogged Saturday morning and the crews reopened the line by noon.

After the pipe was repaired to working that Monday, DPW reviewed daily sewage volume totals from the downstream pumping station and determined that the volume loss was greater than initially estimated and was observed to be in the range of 300,000 gallons.

Today, the Department of Health was re-notified of the adjusted totals.

Officials ordered an emergency closing and warning against direct water contact in Spa Creek in the area above Boxwood Road on the south and Smith Avenue on the north side of the waterway.

The warning is in effect until Saturday, September 2.

Signs have been posted to let the public know about the closing.

People coming in contact with the affected water are advised to wash well with soap and warm water immediately. Clothing should also be washed.

For more information about the closing, call the Department of Health’s Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Program at 410-222-7241.