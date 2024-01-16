Emergency plans put in place for Harford County amid heavy snow

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Pet owner Regan Monahan took her pup, Ryan, for a snowy walk in Bel Air's downtown area early Monday evening.

Thankfully for Regan and Ryan, by nighttime, the snow was coming down nice and steady.

On buildings, cars, and sidewalks.

"I didn't even expect all this, I really didn't. But I like it," said Monahan.

The main roads in the early evening on Monday looked good in Harford County.

Harford County Emergency Manager Rick Ayers got on a conference call with officials Monday morning and is confident state and county crews will keep up with the snow.

The greater concern, he says, may lie in the plummeting temperatures further into the week.

"We've activated our freezing weather plan. We have a pretty good plan in place to deal with people that would either lose power or would need to have a place to go and get warm," said Ayers.

Some folks made a quick stop for groceries before the snowfall, including Patti Drake.

"I actually help a woman up here at Lorien and get her fresh fruits and things and help her out and make sure someone pops in to see she has all she needs," Drake said.

Whether it's snow on Monday or torrential rain last week, the weather in just the last seven days has been all over the place.

But as anyone who lives in Harford County would tell you — that's just Maryland.

"It is what it is," said Tony Gasper. " You can't change it, so you just got to live with it. Try to take it easy and drive safe."

"It's Maryland. We take whatever comes and that's how it is," said Drake.