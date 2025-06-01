Ellicott City flood mitigation projects face potential delays without federal funding

Howard County officials are concerned that some of Ellicott City's flood mitigation projects could be delayed after the Federal Emergency Management Agency paused $10 million in promised grant funding.

Since 2018, Howard County has been working on seven flood mitigation projects, with two completed and two currently under construction.

"So we're very proud of all the progress that we've made so far," said Brian Shepter.

Despite the progress, FEMA's recent decision to pause grant funding has created uncertainty for the remaining projects.

"At this point, the funds are under review with FEMA, and we don't yet have a timeline of when or whether they will be released," Shepter said.

The county is prepared to provide any information FEMA might need to approve the release of funds.

"They need to review new dollars that are going out. So we understand that that is part of a new process that the administration has undertaken. We don't yet know what factors are being considered," Shepter said.

County officials remain committed to completing the projects regardless of FEMA's decision, though timelines may shift.

"All of our projects are reliant on a combination of funding sources. Many of them are being supported largely by state and county dollars. We are also relying on federal dollars where we can find them, right? So if these funds did not come through we would simply be delaying these projects," Shepter said.

Shepter emphasized that the county has no plans to place any funding responsibilities on county residents and will continue the work regardless of FEMA's decision.

"We have to continue to move these critical, critical projects to completion to ensure that Ellicott City remains a vibrant place to live and thrive for another 250 years," Shepter said.

If the funds are awarded, the Ellicott City North Tunnel is expected to be completed by 2027.

