Elkton man sentenced for child pornography, abuse

ELKTON, Md. — A Cecil County man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for making child pornography by sexually abusing a baby for almost two years.

Lawrence "Buddy" Aquilla Colby IV, 35, of Elkton, was sentenced to 50 years today, followed by lifetime supervised release, in U.S. District Court. His co-conspirator, 25-year-old Summer Nichole McCroskey, was sentenced to 80 years earlier this year.

The pair pleaded guilty to abusing a child from the age of about 4 months to 2 years old, and making filming or recording the abuse.

Some of the videos had been seen on the Internet as early as May 2020, and the FBI connected the videos to McCroskey's social media accounts in February 2022.

Colby was sentenced on charges of participating in a conspiracy to sexually abuse a child, for producing and receiving images documenting the sexual abuse of the child, and for possession of child pornography.