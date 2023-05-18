Cecil County woman sentenced to 80 years in prison for sexual abuse of an infant

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A Cecil County woman was sentenced to 80 years in federal prison for charges related to her participation in a conspiracy to sexually abuse a child, from about four months to two-years-old.

This includes producing and distributing videos and producing images documenting the abuse of the child, and to possession of child pornography.

Summer Nichole McCroskey, 25, previously pleaded guilty to each of the 16 counts with which she is charged in the indictment.

McCroskey admitted that she and a co-conspirator, Lawrence Colby IV, both sexually abused a child through at least October 2021.

According to court documents, some of the videos were seen by international law enforcement partners on internet platforms as early as May 2020.

On February 11, 2022, the FBI connected the videos to one of McCroskey's social media accounts, searched her residence and arrested McCroskey and Colby.

Colby also pleaded guilty and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years.