HOWARD COUNTY, Md — Veterans in Elkridge are preparing for an unforgettable trip to our nation's capital.

"We made a choice to put our life on the line for our country," said veteran Marine Sergeant John "Saint" Bryant.

So now it's time to honor veterans like Saint.

WATCH: Elkridge Vietnam veterans prepare for emotional journey to nation's capital Elkridge Vietnam veterans prepare for emotional journey to nation's capital

He was wounded in action during an ambush in the Vietnam War and awarded the Purple Heart.

"I jumped over a log to help one of my guys that was wounded, his legs. So he was hollering, and I was going to try to pull him back. I went a number of feet then got blown back where I got started from," he said.

He carries around a constant reminder of that day.

"But you can feel the metal if you push my face in here."

He is one of dozens of veterans who will be heading to DC with the Honor Flight Network as one big thank you for their service.

George Remme, an Army Specialist 4th Class during the Vietnam War, told WMAR 2 News why it means so much to him.

"I have 11 buddies on that wall over there that I lost, and 10 of them I lost in one day," Remme said.

His life was spared in Vietnam by a twist of fate.

"Whatever happened, orders changed, and I was taken off the mission. Another fella took my place, and they went out at 6 o'clock in the morning; by 9 o'clock they were all gone. The helicopter got shot down. And I feel bad because he took my place, and he was 20 years old."

Veteran Michael Zippert, who was a Navy Seaman during the Vietnam War, spoke to the importance of this community of former service members, saying the scrutiny they faced when they got back to the states brought them closer together.

"We kind of stuck together because when we got back to America, it didn't happen to me personally, but people we called baby killers," Zippert said.

But Saint told WMAR 2 News that if he had to do it all over again, he wouldn't change a thing about serving his country.

"We believed in what Kennedy said: don't ask what the country can do for you but what you can do for the country. Well, this is our country, and I had no problem representing it."

Join our Cyera Williams on WMAR 2 News' Instagram tomorrow as she hits the road with the Honor Flight Network following these veterans on their unforgettable journey.

