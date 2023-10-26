Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel celebrates 25 years

BALTIMORE — Congressman Elijah Cummings created the youth program in 1998 to teach Baltimore’s youth leadership and connect them to the world.

The youth program has a unique partnership with the Jewish community.

His daughter, Jennifer Cummings, says a personal connection with the Jewish community is what led to the creation of this program.

“He understood that the thread of rising against the odds in the face of hate and intolerance is woven throughout the history of both the Black and Jewish people," said Cummings.

On Wednesday, the Elijah Cummings Youth Program celebrated a 25-year milestone with leaders from the city and state levels, even having Governor Moore as the keynote speaker.

Some of the program’s alumni shared their experiences.

“It gave me opportunities that allowed me to grow and learn how I am as a leader, but most importantly, it taught me more about myself, and who I wanted to be, and the legacy I wanted to leave," said Brooke Foyles, an ECYP alumni.

Afiya Ervin finished the program in 2017 and says now she gets to watch her sister do the same, although some things are different.

The ongoing war in Israel will prevent future students from traveling abroad for the program.

“It's upsetting that they won’t get the same experience that I did, though moving forward, I hope that, I don’t know, we’re able to work something out," said Ervin.

Christian Jackson is one of the alumni who was not able to go to Israel due to the COVID-19 pandemic; he says he believes the program will continue to be strong even without the annual trip to Israel.

“Because of the war, it might impact the program just a little bit, but with this program, we know how to hit the ground running and get back up on our feet, and I feel like even though it may impact the next generation of students to travel to Israel, it won’t impact them from learning about the history and the Congress, and everything that Israel has to offer," said Jackson.

The organization says even though travel to Israel is postponed, they will continue to forge connections with Israel, and build up the next generation of leaders, and continue the legacy of the late Elijah Cummings.

