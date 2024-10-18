Watch Now
Elijah Cummings sculpture to be unveiled at Bon Secours community center

BALTIMORE — A sculpture of former Congressman Elijah Cummings will be unveiled this month at Bon Secours Community Resource Center in west Baltimore.

It's part of a public celebration that will dedicate the resource center to Cummings. The event will also feature musical and dance performances, food and refreshments, family-friendly activities, an open call for a time capsule, and more.

The event takes place at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at the resource center, which is at 31 South Payson Street.

The resource center opened in 2022 and focuses on youth services, workforce development and economic development.

There will be "an open call for small, meaningful West Baltimore-related items to be added to a time capsule at the Community Resource Center which will be sealed in January of 2025.

It's one of many dedications and tributes throughout Baltimore to the former Congressman and Civil Rights leader.

