Electric scooter sparks fire at Annapolis home

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A lithium battery in an electric scooter sparked a fire that caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, and displaced four people, at an Annapolis apartment.

The fire was reported at about 1:19 p.m. Sunday, June 30, said Annapolis Fire Department.

It was reported on Farragut Court, an apartment complex off of Hilltop Lane.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters arrived to the first-floor apartment and saw smoke coming from the unit. Crews were able to control it in about 10 minutes, but the fire ended up displacing four people.

The fire began in the living room, and was successfully controlled, said the fire department.

The Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit determined it was caused by an electric scooter with a lithium-ion battery.

Lithium-ion batteries have been a larger source of fires, since becoming common in more household items.