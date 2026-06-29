Elderly couple found dead in Montgomery County home; carbon monoxide suspected

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police say an elderly couple died over the weekend, and they suspect carbon monoxide poisoning may be the cause.

Officers responded to a home in the 12700 block of Fernberry Lane after a home health aide was unable to contact the residents — 91-year-old Ceferino Jarin and 89-year-old Elizabeth Jarin.

Family members arrived, found the couple unresponsive inside the home, and immediately called 911.

First responders pronounced the Jarins dead at the scene.

Police said that on Saturday, Elizabeth believed a smoke alarm was sounding, but her husband was unable to reach it to turn it off.

According to investigators, Fire and Rescue personnel detected carbon monoxide levels of 2,000 parts per million on the main level of the home.

A vehicle with its engine running was found inside the garage.

Detectives say the deaths do not appear suspicious.