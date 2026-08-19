Education boost: Maryland awards $14.7 million to help school staff become certified teachers

ANNAPOLIS — There will be more state money to hire new teachers and get them licensed.

Maryland is awarding $14.7 million to local school systems through the state's Grow Your Own Educators Grant Program.

It's an initiative designed to address ongoing teacher shortages while creating debt-free pathways to teacher licensure.

The second round of funding will support 845 educators statewide as they work toward becoming fully licensed teachers while continuing to serve in their current school roles.

The first round of funding was announced in December 2025.

Governor Moore said the goal is to strengthen schools by helping employees.

“I want Maryland to have the best public schools in the nation, so we are committed to tackling barriers to entry for educators without the burden of debt,” Moore said in a statement. “The Grow Your Own Educators Grant addresses the teacher vacancy gap and ensures our students receive the world-class education they deserve by building pathways to work, wages and wealth for the professionals already dedicated to their service.”

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive $3.6 million, Frederick County Public Schools will receive $3.1 million, and St. Mary’s County Public Schools will receive $3 million.

Howard County and Charles County school systems will each receive about $1.5 million.

A consortium representing seven Eastern Shore districts will receive approximately $1.1 million, while Worcester County Public Schools was awarded more than $829,000.

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey Wright said the grants help school systems develop future educators from within their own communities.

“Grow Your Own initiatives help Maryland schools cultivate the next generation of educators from within their own communities,” Wright said. “By investing in local talent, we are building sustainable, diverse teacher pipelines that will strengthen student learning and support every child’s success.”

In total, 16 Maryland school districts have now received Grow Your Own Educators grants.

The second-round awards focus on high-need teaching areas, including special education and early childhood education. Several participating districts are also incorporating recruitment efforts to increase diversity within Maryland’s educator workforce.

The program was expanded through the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act, signed by Governor Moore in 2025, as part of broader efforts to recruit and retain teachers across the state.