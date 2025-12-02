Maryland cuts teacher vacancies in half, invests $19 million in recruitment programs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has made significant progress addressing its teacher shortage, cutting vacancies in half over the past year while announcing new investments to sustain the momentum.

The state has reduced teacher openings from more than 1,600 to under 900 positions.

To keep that progress going, Maryland is investing $19 million into its Grow-Your-Own program, which creates pathways for school staff to become full-time teachers.

The program will give priority to efforts that recruit male educators, who make up just 23% of Maryland teachers.

"The program has made my love for teaching even stronger than it originally was, and my plan after high school is to go to college for 4 years as a history major and eventually become a history teacher," Damir Wade said, a senior at South Hagerstown High School.

Governor Wes Moore also announced a new partnership with the American Institutes for Research, backed by $6 million, to expand mentorship and create more opportunities for young men to become teachers.

