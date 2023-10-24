Edgewood woman convicted of murdering Gerald Champ last year

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A Harford County jury has convicted a woman for the February 2022 murder of 71-year-old Gerald Champ.

Sheriff's deputies discovered Champ dead inside his Edgewood home, with his Ford Explorer missing.

Champ suffered multiple skull fractures from being beaten with a crowbar.

His SUV was later found near the scene of a home invasion in Baltimore County.

Investigators linked Champ's killer to the home invasion through forensic evidence recovered inside another stolen vehicle nearby.

That led to 34-year-old Ashley Pearl Zentz, who knew Champ for over 20-years.

No true motive was ever revealed.

Zentz has also since been convicted and jailed for the Baltimore County home invasion.

She's scheduled to be sentenced in the Harford County case on December 18.

Armando Moreno who was also charged in connection with Champ's murder was acquitted by a jury in May.

However, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years for helping Zentz carryout the home invasion in Baltimore County.

