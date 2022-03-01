Two charged with the murder of Gerald Champ in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old Edgewood man.

Gerald Wayne Champ was found dead inside his home on Perry Avenue on February 18.

On Tuesday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office officially charged 34-year-old Ashley Pearl Zentz and 50-year-old Armando Moreno with his murder.

Early on in the investigation, detectives suspected Zentz and Moreno had something to do with Champ's murder.

The two had apparently known Champ and allegedly stole his car, which had been found eight days after the murder in Middle River.

Zentz and Moreno are already in custody at the Harford County Detention Center where they were being held on unrelated charges.

There is still no word on a motive in the case.

Anyone with information can call 410-836-5430.