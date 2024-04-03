Watch Now
Eclipse: don't stare, use proper eyewear

A total eclipse is actually safe to look at, but in places like Baltimore, the eclipse will only be a partial one. That means it's especially dangerous to try to glance at it directly, even for a second.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Apr 03, 2024
BALTIMORE — An eclipse will turn the big light off this Monday.

While a total eclipse is safe to look at, in places like Baltimore, it will only be a partial one.

That means it's especially dangerous to try to glance at it directly, even for a second.

A Johns Hopkins professor explained that concentrated sunlight can easily focus on the retina cells in your eye and burn those cells.

"The problem, if you burn the retina, is that it's like brain tissue," said Neil Bressler. "If you destroy some of those cells, it won't grow back. It's not like if you scrape your skin, new skin cells will grow back. You'll permanently lose those and that will result in a blank spot where you're trying to see."

Those who do want to see the eclipse are urged to use appropriate eye protection.

