Eclipse: don't stare, use proper eyewear

BALTIMORE — An eclipse will turn the big light off this Monday.

While a total eclipse is safe to look at, in places like Baltimore, it will only be a partial one.

That means it's especially dangerous to try to glance at it directly, even for a second.

A Johns Hopkins professor explained that concentrated sunlight can easily focus on the retina cells in your eye and burn those cells.

"The problem, if you burn the retina, is that it's like brain tissue," said Neil Bressler. "If you destroy some of those cells, it won't grow back. It's not like if you scrape your skin, new skin cells will grow back. You'll permanently lose those and that will result in a blank spot where you're trying to see."

Those who do want to see the eclipse are urged to use appropriate eye protection.