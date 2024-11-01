Easton Police fires sergeant who had sexual relations with high schooler inside cruiser

EASTON, Md. — The Easton Police Department has fired a sergeant convicted of misconduct in office.

Jason Dyott was charged for having sexual relations with two teens, including a high school student, inside his patrol vehicle while on-duty.

Prosecutors said Dyott exchanged sexually explicit messages and photos with the victims on Snapchat, some of showing him in uniform.

On November 1 a Talbot County judge ordered Dyott to serve six months of a four year sentence behind bars.

The judge called Dyott's behavior “awful” and “well beyond an embarrassment.”

Dyott was terminated on Halloween.

He was with the force since 2008, even spending time on the department's Policy Review and Hiring Committees.

Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey issued this statement in response to Dyott's sentencing and firing.

"As the Chief of Police and as the father of four teenagers, I am thankful for the courageous young people in our community who acted to protect their friends and brought Mr. Dyott’s actions to the attention of authorities. I am also encouraged by the bravery of the victims and witnesses to testify during the trial and to tell the court during sentencing how much Mr. Dyott’s actions have impacted her. Being a police officer is more than a job, it is an acceptance of a duty to uphold the laws of our country and a duty to the safety of the members of our community. It is also the acceptance of a duty to your fellow law enforcement officers. It is disappointing and maddening to our community, our officers and to me, that Mr. Dyott chose to violate these duties and serve his own gratifications at the expense of young people in our community. The Easton Police Department is composed of fine officers that accept and honor these duties daily. We are happy for the conclusion of this process and the departure of Mr. Dyott, so we can continue to serve our community without the weight of Mr. Dyott’s immoral actions on our shoulders."