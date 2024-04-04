Easton Police sergeant allegedly had sexual relations with high schooler inside cruiser

EASTON, Md. — An Easton Police sergeant has been criminally charged after allegedly having sexual relations with high school student inside his patrol vehicle.

Jason Dyott, 37, faces two counts of misconduct in office and is currently on suspension.

State prosecutors say in November 2022 Dyott began texting a 16-year-old Talbot County student from his departmental cell phone.

Dyott allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages and photos with the teen on Snapchat, including some of himself posing in uniform.

On one occasion, Dyott allegedly made out with the student inside his patrol car while on duty, in a Target parking lot.

Meanwhile court documents say Dyott was also chatting with another girl who had recently graduated high school.

Two days before making out with the first girl, prosecutors say Dyott picked the second girl up and had sex with her in the police cruiser.

After getting word that he was under investigation, Dyott supposedly searched the internet for what the legal age of consent is in Maryland.

He also reportedly looked up what the penalties are for child pornography, and researched a lawyer's office that handles statutory rape cases.

In February 2023 investigators seized Dyott's personal and departmental cell phones.

Since starting with the police department in 2008, Dyott has served on the Policy Review and Hiring Committees.

Easton Police released the following statement in response to the allegations.

"Every member of the police department is disheartened and very disappointed in the allegations and the resulting charges. However, we want to assure everyone that the actions of Jason Dyott do not reflect the standards and commitment towards public safety and service by the other men and woman of this agency."

Dyott was served a criminal summons on April 4 and is due in court on April 24.