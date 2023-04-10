Shootings over Easter weekend has community worried about increasing violence

BALTIMORE — Multiple shootings happened over the Easter weekend, some involving teenagers. This now has people talking once again about the level of violence we are seeing amongst the youth.

Over the Easter weekend, there were a total of seven different shootings with four deaths and five non-fatal-injuries and in at least two of those shootings, the victims were teens.

The shooting on Pratt Street was one shooting that has people worried about the violence in the city.

"You never want to hear, your kids been shot or anything else like that but its like well where were, where's your mom, where's your dad? Like I understand some parents work late and stuff like that, but with everything that's going on in the world today, parents need to get involved and step up," said Jasmine Day.

Police say a large group of over 250 minors were downtown on Pratt Street, mostly unsupervised and then a fight broke out in the crowd.

Shortly after, while officers were making an arrest for the fighting, shots were fired and two teens were shot.

Jade Tate, who was having dinner with her mother across the street from the shooting, shared her disappointment in her generation for the ongoing violence.

"I would say worried because this is the new generation, its 2023 were so experienced with this and how it feels so why are we still doing it we should be bettering ourselves," she says.

Mayor Brandon Scott also shared his disappointment about not only with the amount of kids that are unsupervised but the fact that they have access to guns in the first place.

"These simple senseless acts of violence in our city have to stop, the ease of access to guns must be addressed," says Scott.