East Baltimore gym aims to uplift men's mental health this June and beyond

BALTIMORE — The Supreme Fitness Gym on North Montford Avenue is not just a place where people pump iron, but they pump up positivity as well.

"A lot of my clients who train with me end up telling me, I'm not here for the training," said Tanya Gibson, owner of Supreme Fitness Gym.

Instead, Tanya says her clients spend a lot of time between sets talking about their personal lives.

She added it makes her feel good to know that a gym she created in a community that doesn't normally have access to health and wellness is making an impact.

Her son and co-owner, Andrew Gibson, says the gym is one of the perfect environments to support men who may be struggling mentally, because working out itself can be a mental battle.

"So, being able to relate to that aspect really helps build a strong connection with my clients, and I can really help them push through the workout and push through that day, because I would say the workout, like, starting your workout early in the morning, of course, it helps set the tone for the day," says Andrew.

Even though Tanya says they have this safe space, she is noticing more men are prioritizing their mental health even in undeserved communities.

"I'm actually starting to see that men, some men, are understanding that talking about it can get it out, and I feel like it's kind of changing because we're noticing that men need a safe space. I think it's being created," says Tanya.

But she says it's also important to know how to handle mental battles on your own if there isn't support available.

"If you have the knowledge to do things on your own, things like meditate, pray, whatever your choice is, that'll help also with your mental health," she says.

The Supreme Fitness Gym offers different types of training and provides wellness tools like meal plans and supplements to help people feel good inside and out.

And they encourage men to find ways to get support for their well-being throughout the year, not just in the summertime.