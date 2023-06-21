Early Head Start in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A family shelter in Baltimore City is creating a new child care option for those in need.

In West Baltimore - with one of the highest child poverty rates in the city - Sarah’s Hope shelter is opening an Early Head Start program, providing child care and education for youngsters six months to three years old. It comes at no cost to families in need.

As rewarding as it is, raising a little one, especially a very little one, can be a lot. First-time mother Dawn Downey is getting some help.

"I’m just really excited for his developmental process as far as getting older," said Downey, "and being able to interact with other people, other kids."

Downey tells WMAR she's been at Sarah's Hope for about three months. It doubles for homeless and childcare services.

Sarah’s Hope is under the purview of St. Vincent de Paul. Dr. Jarrell McRae, its chief operating officer, told WMAR they’ve prepared for 12 spots, but they’re hoping to expand in the future.

"We’re that stepping stone - we’re that bridge. And so that’s what I see. I see the opportunity to allow another community member to get that bridge toward success," said McRae.

The program is open to both shelter residents and the public.

Anyone interested in applying can do so using their website.