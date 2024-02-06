E-cigarette sparks a fire in Carroll County apartment complex

SYKESVILLE, MD — A Monday night fire at an apartment complex in Carroll County appears to have been caused by an E-cigarette left charging on bedding materials.

The fire was reported in the Sykesville Apartments just after 6:45 Monday evening. It's a 3-story apartment building.

Investigators say the person inside the apartment, where the fire started, woke up to a smoke alarm and discovered the fire in a separate bedroom. He tried to put the fire out with a pot of water, but it continued to grow.

Everyone in the apartment building got out safely and the fire was under control in about 10 minutes, once crews got on the scene.

The fire was contained to one apartment but smoke, soot, and water caused damage to 11 other apartments, leaving 19 people temporarily displaced.

Investigators say an e-cigarette failed and ignited bedding material. The Office of the State Fire Marshals shared these safety tips:

