Dundalk residents eager as the Dundalk Heritage Fair inches closer

DUNDALK, Md. — We're less than a month away from the Dundalk Heritage Fair.

Now that the money problems are out of the way, some people in the community were buzzing with excitement Thursday.

After a couple of months of hard work to revive the Dundalk Heritage Fair, neighbors met for one more community meeting before the event.

With contributions from many generous donors, the fair is just about at its goal of $130,000.

The fair was almost canceled back in April because of a lack of funding, and attendance dropped off over the last couple of years.

But after the news came out, the community rallied together to save the fair.

So now people, like Denise Kropkowski, can focus on what the event is really about.

"We love it. It's a good time; it's so fun. You sit and relax and listen to great music and meet up with old friends," Kropkowski said.

The fair's 50th year has some notable additions, like Jimmy's Seafood selling orange crushes in the beer garden.

One person at the meeting shared concerns about over-intoxication.

However, Denise said she's gone to the fair since it began and has never seen any issues.

"Yes, some people overdrink, and they take care of that and tell them they need to stop."

But the fair still needs more people like Yvonne Baughter, who's been helping out since the 80s.

"I'm one of the volunteers that'll be there Saturday morning I help put it on," Baugher told WMAR 2 News.

The fair needs around 70 more volunteers.

Staff at Thursday's meeting said they're in talks with Dundalk High School in hopes of getting more volunteers.

Don Kropkowski told us that as he looks ahead to the fair next month, there's only a few things he's hoping for.

"Lot of people, friendly people, no trouble, and again, good weather," Kropkowski said.

Denise left a message for anyone who might be thinking about coming to the fair next month.

"I encourage anyone to come to Dundalk and be part of our fair because it's really a good time."

The Dundalk Heritage Festival will run for three days starting on the 4th of July.

And they're still looking for more vendors.

Head to Dundalk Heritage Fair for more information.

